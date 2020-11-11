MANKATO — A COVID-19 death reported Wednesday in Martin County raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 75.
The Martin County resident was in their mid- to late-70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was the county's 19th death from COVID since the pandemic began.
South-central Minnesota's latest COVID-19 fatality was one of 56 confirmed statewide Wednesday, making it the deadliest day yet for the pandemic in the state.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 2,754.
Area counties also combined for 164 newly confirmed cases. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined for 75 of them and only two of the nine counties — Waseca and Watonwan — had fewer than 10 new cases.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 47
- Nicollet County — 28
- Le Sueur County — 25
- Brown County — 24
- Sibley County — 14
- Martin County — 11
- Faribault County — 10
- Watonwan County — 4
- Waseca County — 1
As cases continue to surge in south-central Minnesota and across the state, death counts are picking up.
It took about 12 days for south-central Minnesota to rise from 65 to 70 total COVID-19 deaths. To get from 70 to 75, it took just six days.
The weekslong lag time between upticks in cases and deaths means the recent deaths could be related to activity from back in October or even September. Case numbers from then pale in comparison to the huge increases seen between Oct. 29 and Wednesday, which could indicate even more deadly days are ahead as the state and area counties try to get rampant spread under control.
