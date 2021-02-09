MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Tuesday in Martin County was the region's 204th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The Martin County resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was among six COVID deaths reported statewide Tuesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,308.
Martin County has had 27 total confirmed COVID deaths so far.
The county's toll is the fourth highest among south-central Minnesota's nine counties. Per 10,000 residents, however, the county has the second highest COVID death rate in the region — only behind Brown County.
There were also six newly confirmed COVID cases in the county Tuesday. Area counties combined for 79 new cases total, a jump from Monday and the biggest daily uptick in nearly a month.
Nicollet County's 29 new cases were the most in the region, followed by 16 each in Blue Earth and Brown counties. Mondays and Tuesdays typically have lower case counts due to reporting delays from the weekend, so this Tuesday appears to be the exception.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Nicollet County — 29
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Brown County — 16
- Martin County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
For vaccines, area counties had a combined 22,850 residents with at least one dose as of Sunday. The total increased by 3.8% from Saturday.
Of the 22,850 area residents, 6,209 received second doses. The total rose by 1.9% from Saturday.
