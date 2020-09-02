MANKATO — A Martin County resident in their early 80s died of COVID-19 after a brief hospitalization, the county's seventh COVID death since the pandemic began.
The county's community health and human services agency, which it shares with Faribault County, confirmed the death on its Facebook page Wednesday.
South-central Minnesota has had 41 deaths linked to the illness during the pandemic, including 13 since early August.
The recent uptick in deaths came during a period when COVID cases rose considerably in the region. Wednesday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed more new cases in seven of the region's nine counties.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 22
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Watonwan County — One
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, health leaders Wednesday again hammered home their warnings that the COVID-19 pandemic is not nearly over despite a low daily death count and a relatively stable number of hospitalizations.
Newly confirmed cases continue to rise steeply each day. With students returning to college and kids heading back to school, officials are increasingly concerned Minnesotans have numbed to the need to stay vigilant, opening the door to more spread.
While Minnesota leaders are happy new daily deaths remain in single digits and hospitalizations are somewhat stable, “we are very worried about the high level of cases,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.
“We are seeing very concerning, severe health consequences” among people who’ve been infected with COVID-19, even in cases that were relatively mild, Malcolm said, noting that’s one reason the state is trying to stem the disease.
State health officials worried for weeks about Minnesotans carrying COVID-19 back from the massive Aug. 7-16 motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The cases came rolling in shortly after the rally ended.
Minnesota officials Wednesday reported 50 cases now tied to the Sturgis rally. They also reported that a Minnesotan who’d gone to the rally had died of COVID-19 — the first such known death in the country tied to Sturgis.
The person was in their 60s with underlying health problems, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director.
Health investigators are now seeing secondary spread in Minnesota linked to those 50 cases tied directly to Sturgis. The rally drew about 460,000 people from across the country.
Most people didn't take significant precautions against COVID-19 infections. A few people wore masks and some said they were avoiding crowds, but many others packed close together at bars and rock shows.
Experts have urged anyone who went to self-isolate for 14 days, get tested if they don’t feel well and stay home until they get the test results.
Of the Minnesotan who died, Ehresmann did not have specifics on their activities around Sturgis but said others who were at Sturgis and became infected told investigators they were at multiple settings and campgrounds in and around the Black Hills town.
“It’s fair to say that pretty much everyone was in a crowded setting,” she said.
Wednesday’s data showed confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota resuming a steeper climb, with 761 more confirmed cases along with seven additional deaths.
The count of people hospitalized (297) stayed roughly stable from Tuesday; 135 people are in intensive care, about average for the past 10 days.
Daily hospitalizations are down significantly from late May but have stayed stubbornly consistent since late July at about 300 patients.
Testing was significantly higher in Wednesday’s health department report, rising faster than new cases. The agency said later that the case and testing counts were affected by a clearing of a backlog of some 17,000 tests from past weeks.
Over the past week, Minnesota’s seen its number of active, confirmed cases reach a record high.
