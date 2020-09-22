MANKATO — A Martin County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 10th death linked to the illness since the pandemic began.
The resident was in their mid- to late-70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota has now had 53 total COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Of the 53 deaths, 24 occurred since Aug. 12. The region's uptick followed a steep rise in cases.
Martin County's 10 COVID deaths are second only to Nicollet County's 16 in south-central Minnesota. About 3% of confirmed COVID cases in Martin County have resulted in deaths so far.
The county also had 14 new cases confirmed Tuesday. It was one of eight area counties with new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — 17
- Martin County — 14
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Blue Earth County — Seven
- Watonwan County — Five
- Sibley County — Four
- Le Sueur County — One
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, 10 more Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,979.
Hospitalizations for COVID also jumped Tuesday. The state had eight more people hospitalized in intensive care units and 27 more hospitalized outside ICUs compared to Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.