MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident in their late-70s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The newly confirmed fatality Friday was the county's 14th linked to the illness during the pandemic, by far the most in south-central Minnesota. The region has had 35 total COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
The death came at the end of a week in which new COVID cases jumped in several area counties.
Cases were up regionwide over the last week, fueled by spikes in Le Sueur and Waseca counties. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown and Sibley counties all had more cases over the last week than the prior week as well.
Le Sueur County went from having 24 new cases last week to 65 this week. Testing levels rose during roughly the same period, but so too did the rate of positive cases.
The situation was similar in Waseca County over the last week. It had more cases — jumping from 19 to 45 new cases — more testing and a higher rate of positive cases.
Nicollet and Sibley counties joined Waseca and Le Sueur in having more cases, more testing and higher positivity rates. Blue Earth and Brown counties, on the other hand, had upticks in cases and testing but had lower rates of positive cases.
Watonwan, Faribault and Martin counties had fewer cases this week, less or the same amount of testing, and lower positivity rates than the week before. Watonwan County's steep drop from 77 new cases last week to 12 this week is related to a backlog of tests from months earlier added to its total last week.
Apart from the weekly case totals, eight of the nine counties in the region had newly confirmed COVID cases Friday — only Faribault County didn't have new cases. The 56 total new cases in the region were among the highest daily increases during the pandemic.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Waseca County — 11
- Nicollet County — Six
- Brown County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Martin County — One
Nicollet County's newly reported COVID death Friday was one of eight statewide. The latest fatalities raised the state's pandemic death toll to 1,753.
Total COVID hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day. For the first time in August, hospitalizations dipped below the 300 mark, according to the health department.
