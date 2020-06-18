MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident in their 70s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Thursday update.
The death is the county's 12th since the pandemic began. Nicollet County accounts for half of all COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota's nine counties.
Confirmed cases are also rising in the region, with 19 newly identified positives Thursday.
The 19 new cases come a day after the region had 18 new cases. The two-day increase is the sharpest rise in cases since late May, before more of the economy reopened.
At least two Mankato businesses announced temporary closures Wednesday after identifying a worker with COVID-19. The businesses had recently reopened at limited capacity. Rounders and the Wine Cafe announced they would close temporarily and follow health department guidelines.
South-central Minnesota's 19 new cases occurred in seven counties. The cases include:
- Seven in Watonwan County
- Three in Blue Earth County
- Three in Nicollet County
- Two in Brown County
- Two in Faribault County
- One in Sibley County
- One in Waseca County
The state's overall death toll rose by 19, the biggest increase since June 12. At least 1,344 Minnesotans have died after having the illness.
