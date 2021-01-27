MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday was Nicollet County's 39th during the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death occurred in a resident in their mid to late 80s. They were among 18 new COVID deaths reported statewide Wednesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,124.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 195 COVID deaths during the pandemic, with Nicollet County accounting for the most.
Of the 195 deaths linked to COVID in the area, 27 were confirmed in January. January's pace of deaths is slower than the higher totals seen in December and November.
Area counties also combined for 32 new COVID cases Wednesday, continuing the trend of lower case counts over the last three days. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Nicollet County — 2
- Waseca County — 2
- Brown County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
- Martin County — 2
Vaccination numbers continue to gradually tick up in the region. The nine counties combined for 11,512 residents with first doses and 2,628 with two doses as of Monday — the most recent available data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.