MANKATO — Nicollet County had a COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday, raising the county's death toll to 11 since the pandemic began.
The resident was between 90-99 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. No other details are available.
The county has more than half of south-central Minnesota's 19 deaths linked to the illness, despite accounting for about 15% of the region's population.
Apart from the Nicollet County death, the region's nine counties didn't have any newly confirmed cases. The health department removed a case from Brown County's total.
Thursday was the first day cases didn't rise in the region since April 23.
The death was one of 29 reported across the state Thursday. Minnesota's total rose to 1,115 fatalities since mid-March.
Most of the state's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. Nicollet County has one long-term care facility with COVID-19 exposures, Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato.
Most of the spread in long-term care facilities comes from staff bringing the virus in rather than from residents returning after COVID-19 treatment, said Kris Ehresmann, the state's infectious disease director.
