MANKATO — Sibley County has now had two COVID-19 deaths, with the latest being a resident in their 70s.
The fatality was one of 25 confirmed statewide Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. All but three were residents in long-term care facilities.
The death is at least the 22nd linked to COVID-19 in south-central Minnesota since the pandemic began.
Nicollet County accounts for 11 of the region's 22 deaths. Martin County has had five, Sibley and Brown counties have had two each, and Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties have had one each.
Although Watonwan County hasn't had any confirmed COVID-19 deaths yet, it had the biggest jump in newly confirmed cases Friday. The health department identified another 10 cases, bringing the county's total to 96 since the pandemic began.
South-central Minnesota counties had 16 total new cases. Other new cases included two in Blue Earth County, two in Nicollet County and one each in Waseca and Le Sueur counties.
Minnesota's 25 new COVID-19 deaths upped the state's death toll to 1,274 since about mid-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.