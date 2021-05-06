Stock COVID 2
MANKATO — A Waseca County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 22nd fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.

The resident was between 55-59 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

South-central Minnesota has now had 237 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.

The Waseca County death was among 13 confirmed statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,204.

Area counties also combined for 51 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, about average for May so far. Blue Earth County's 16 were the most in the region, followed by Martin County's eight.

All nine counties in the south-central region had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:

  • Blue Earth County — 16
  • Martin County — 8
  • Le Sueur County — 7
  • Brown County — 5
  • Nicollet County — 4
  • Watonwan County — 4
  • Sibley County — 3
  • Faribault County — 3
  • Waseca County — 1

