MANKATO — A Waseca County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 22nd fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was between 55-59 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota has now had 237 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The Waseca County death was among 13 confirmed statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,204.
Area counties also combined for 51 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, about average for May so far. Blue Earth County's 16 were the most in the region, followed by Martin County's eight.
All nine counties in the south-central region had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Martin County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Brown County — 5
- Nicollet County — 4
- Watonwan County — 4
- Sibley County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.