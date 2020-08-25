MANKATO — A Watonwan County resident in their early 80s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death was the county's fourth linked to the illness. All four occurred in August.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 37 total COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
The Watonwan County resident was one of eight COVID deaths confirmed across the state. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,779 in the health department's latest update.
Watonwan was also one of six counties with newly confirmed COVID cases Tuesday. Blue Earth County's 13 new cases were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Nicollet County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
Statewide, hospitalizations rose slightly with two more Minnesotans needing intensive care compared to Monday. ICU usage recently dipped below levels seen earlier in August, while non-ICU usage is on the rise again after a similar dip.
