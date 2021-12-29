MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's December death toll from COVID-19 jumped Wednesday, with five more fatalities confirmed.
The 54 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far this month are second only to December 2020's 58 since the pandemic began, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The five latest fatalities occurred in residents ranging in age from their early 40s to early 90s.
The deaths occurred in:
- A Blue Earth County resident between 40-44
- A Martin County resident between 65-69
- A Nicollet County resident between 75-79
- A Blue Earth County resident between 80-84
- A Waseca County resident between 90-94
They were among 69 newly confirmed deaths statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 10,468.
The south-central region's nine counties have combined for 416 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. Blue Earth County accounts for the most with 79, although it has the lowest death rate due to its larger population.
Unvaccinated residents continue to have far higher case, hospitalization and death rates compared to vaccinated Minnesotans. About 40% of residents in south-central Minnesota remain unvaccinated.
Area counties also combined for 128 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. Blue Earth County had the most with 48.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 48
- Nicollet County — 21
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 10
- Faribault County — 9
- Sibley County — 6
- Martin County — 5
- Watonwan County — 1
