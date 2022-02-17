MANKATO — Area counties had three newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, raising the south-central region's pandemic death toll to 469.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 70-74 years old, a Brown County resident between 70-74, and a Le Sueur County resident between 90-94, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,930.
February's 20 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities so far put its death rate on track for an uptick compared to January, which finished with 30. Cases, though, continue to trend downward after the omicron variant's wave peaked in late January.
Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll is 90. It's the highest total in the nine-county region, but its higher population means it has the lowest death rate.
Brown County, in contrast, has the second highest death toll in the region with 73, and the third highest death rate.
Le Sueur County's 49 deaths from COVID-19 are about in the middle of area county totals. Its death rate is the third lowest in the region.
COVID-19 breakthrough data continues to show unvaccinated Minnesotans are at much higher risks for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The illness remains one of the leading causes of death nationwide and by far the most common contagious cause of death.
Area counties also combined for 64 newly confirmed cases Thursday, a drop from one week ago.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 17
• Waseca County — 9
• Watonwan County — 8
• Martin County — 7
• Nicollet County — 6
• Le Sueur County — 6
• Faribault County — 5
• Brown County — 4
• Sibley County — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.