MANKATO — A Brown County resident and Watonwan County resident died of COVID-19, raising this month's regional toll to 28.
The Brown County resident was between 45-49 years old and the Watonwan County resident was older than 100, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday. They were among 46 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 9,093.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have now combined for 349 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
November's COVID-19 death toll through just 17 days is already the fifth highest out of all months since the pandemic began. This month is on track to surpass October's 42 deaths, the second-highest monthly total yet.
Brown County accounts for 57 of the region's 349 deaths from COVID-19. It has the third-highest total among the nine area counties, but the highest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Watonwan County's pandemic death toll rose to 18. It has the fourth-lowest death rate per 10,000 residents in the region.
Area counties also combined for 73 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. Blue Earth County's 27 were the most, followed by Waseca County's 11.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Wednesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Waseca County — 11
- Brown County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Sibley County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Watonwan County — 5
- Martin County — 5
- Faribault County — 1
