MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The latest deaths include a Blue Earth County resident in their mid to late 70s and a Brown County resident in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
November has been by far the region’s most deadly during the pandemic. Of the 96 confirmed COVID deaths in area counties, 27 occurred this month.
The next deadliest month for the area was September, which had 16 COVID deaths.
The big uptick in deaths this month comes amid skyrocketing case counts and hospitalizations. Mankato health officials shared hospitalization data last week showing the Mankato and Waseca hospitals were at 100% capacity, while other facilities were quickly approaching full.
Hospital beds aren’t much help if there aren’t enough health workers to staff them. Facilities have been hit hard by workers either getting COVID out in the community, being exposed to it or caring for loved ones with it.
Mayo Clinic’s dean of practice Dr. Amy Williams said as of Tuesday the health system had 1,433 staff out due to COVID exposures or diagnoses across the Midwest. They represent about 2.6% of Mayo Clinic’s total staff in the Midwest.
She also noted Mayo has brought in recent retirees who are still licensed in order to maintain staffing levels.
Area counties also combined for 258 new COVID cases Wednesday, up from the lower totals on Monday and Tuesday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
• Blue Earth County — 74
• Brown County — 39
• Le Sueur County — 32
• Waseca County — 28
• Nicollet County — 24
• Faribault County — 18
• Sibley County — 18
• Martin County — 14
• Watonwan County — 11
Statewide, another 72 COVID deaths were confirmed Wednesday. Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 3,375.
Health officials have been raising concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings causing another surge in cases in the coming weeks. Their recommendations call for residents to spend the holiday only with people in their households.
The anticipated uptick after Thanksgiving would be on top of the current surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks. New cases have been climbing over the past month among all age groups.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 56,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 30,000 among people ages 20-24. The rapid increase, however, has tapered off.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease also has grown, with more than 22,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as virus spreaders. Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, youth and young adults are likely to spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations, health experts say.
It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread it when they don’t have symptoms.
Regionally, central and northern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.
The fastest-growing outbreaks remain largely along the state’s western border with the Dakotas, where the virus is spreading unchecked. But new cases are rising everywhere in Minnesota.
Collectively, rural areas continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.
The health department won’t be updating the state’s COVID numbers on Thanksgiving. Friday’s update will include numbers from Wednesday.
