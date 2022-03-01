MANKATO — While COVID-19 death rates in south-central Minnesota remain steady, cases continue to decline as the region comes down from the omicron variant's peak.
The nine-county region had two more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising its pandemic toll to 480.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 80-84 years old and a Watonwan County resident between 85-89, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 22 COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,131.
Blue Earth County accounts for 94 of the region's 480 deaths from the illness. Its the highest total, but the county's higher population than its neighbors gives it the lowest death rate among area counties.
Watonwan County has had 23 COVID-19 deaths. It has the smallest population in the region and the fourth highest death rate.
Area counties also combined for 64 newly confirmed cases. This week is so far on track for another drop in new cases, which would be the region's fifth straight week of declines.
Last week the nine south-central counties combined for 410 new cases, a 38.4% decline from the prior week. Case levels peaked at 3,486 between Jan. 22-28.
