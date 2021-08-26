MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had another two COVID-19 fatalities confirmed Thursday, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 261.
The deaths occurred in a Brown County resident between 65-69 years old and a Le Sueur County resident between 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 11 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 7,793.
The nine-county region has had six COVID-19 deaths confirmed this week, twice as many as were confirmed during the entire month of July. This week's uptick followed weeks of rising case counts.
Brown County's 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths are the third most in the region and the second most per 10,000 residents. Le Sueur County has had 30 COVID-19 deaths, fifth most in the region and the sixth most per 10,000 residents.
As cases continue to trend high, Mankato's COVID-19 test site will move to a new location next week. Its last day at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will be Monday, followed by a move to the Minnesota National Guard Armory at 100 Martin Luther King Drive on Wednesday.
The armory site will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday. A release from the health department states demand for testing is up amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
"Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the delta variant as we continue to get as many folks vaccinated as possible," stated Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.
Area counties combined for 98 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. Blue Earth County accounted for 21 of them.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Waseca County — 17
- Sibley County — 12
- Nicollet County — 11
- Martin County — 11
- Brown County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Faribault County — 6
- Watonwan County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.