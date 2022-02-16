MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The deaths occurred in a Le Sueur County resident between 75-79 years old and a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,903.
The nine counties in the south-central region have combined for 466 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. Of the 466, 17 have been confirmed so far in February.
Martin County's 59 deaths from the illness give it the second highest fatality rate among the nine area counties. Le Sueur County has had 48 COVID-19 deaths, resulting in the third lowest death rate.
Area counties combined for 31 newly confirmed cases, one of the lowest daily upticks in months. Case levels continue to trend downward since the omicron variant peaked in late January.
Nicollet County had no newly confirmed cases Wednesday. The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 8
• Brown County — 5
• Watonwan County — 5
• Martin County — 5
• Le Sueur County — 2
• Waseca County — 2
• Sibley County — 2
• Faribault County — 2
