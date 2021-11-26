MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident and Faribault County resident died of COVID-19, raising the south-central region's November death toll from the illness to 39.
The Nicollet County resident was between 55-59 years old and the Faribault County resident was between 75-79, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 56 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Friday, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 9,338.
South-central Minnesota's 39 COVID-19 deaths this month raised its pandemic toll to 360. November is the fourth-worst month for COVID-19 deaths in the region during the pandemic.
This month is on track to surpass November 2020's 40 deaths and October 2021's 42. It's highly unlikely to break the record for most COVID-19 deaths in a month set by December 2020 with 58.
Although COVID-19 deaths haven't yet slowed down, the region's case counts showed signs of slowing this week. Death trends roughly track with case trends from weeks ago.
Area counties combined for 963 newly confirmed cases this week, down about 14% from the 1,119 cases during the previous week.
This week's 963 new cases, however, came from only six days of data due to the health department not having an update on Thanksgiving. As a result, Friday's update had cases that would've normally been reported on Thursday — Monday will include cases confirmed over a multi-day period.
Based on how daily totals looked leading up to Thanksgiving, the region likely would've had about level or a slight rise in cases even with a full week of data.
The average new case total over the last four Fridays was about 173. Using that average, area counties would've combined for about 1,136 new cases this week, a 1.5% uptick.
A rise within that range would be encouraging in comparison to the 14%, 17% and 12% case increases over the previous three weeks.
The nine area counties combined for 165 new daily cases in the latest update. Blue Earth County had the most with 38.
The full list of new daily cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 38
- Nicollet County — 34
- Waseca County — 18
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Martin County — 17
- Brown County — 16
- Watonwan County — 12
- Sibley County — 7
- Faribault County — 5
