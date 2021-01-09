MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's run of days with COVID-19 deaths continued Saturday with two more confirmed fatalities.
The deaths occurred in a Nicollet County resident in their early 80s and a Sibley County resident in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
After the region set a monthly record with 58 COVID deaths in December, January is off to a similar pace.
The two deaths raised January's toll to 17 through nine days. Twelve of the deaths were confirmed in the last four days alone.
Nicollet County's 36 COVID deaths during the pandemic are the most in the nine-county region. Sibley County's six deaths are the fewest among the area counties.
Area counties also combined for 120 newly confirmed cases Saturday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 36
- Nicollet County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Waseca County — 16
- Brown County — 11
- Faribault County — 10
- Martin County — 7
- Watonwan County — 6
- Sibley County — 1
Statewide, the health department confirmed 43 more COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,663.
Health officials are closely watching to see if cases surge following the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends. Average daily case counts have increased moderately over the past week, after declining steadily for more than a month.
While average daily case counts have been ticking up, COVID-related hospital admissions showed more encouraging trends.
Prior to the holidays, more than 1,000 patients were being treated in Minnesota hospital beds for COVID. On Saturday, officials reported that 759 patients were being treated for COVID in Minnesota hospitals, with 130 in intensive care. That’s a drop from 787 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday.
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID statistics:
- 434,413 positive cases (2,489 new), 412,546 off isolation (95%)
- 5.9 million tests, 3.1 million people tested (about 60% of the population)
The new cases are from 42,612 COVID tests reported Friday.
Meanwhile, 119,744 Minnesotans have been vaccinated against COVID. Nearly 400,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Minnesota since mid-December, but health officials warn it will take through the end of January to vaccinate those designated in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.
State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said late this week that around 9,000 nursing home workers and residents have been vaccinated — that's just a fraction of the total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.