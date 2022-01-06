The Free Press
MANKATO — Residents in Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Sibley counties died of COVID-19, raising the region’s January toll from the illness to nine.
The fatalities occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 75-79 years old, a Le Sueur County resident between 70-74 and a Sibley County resident between 60-64, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 10,733.
The nine COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota so far this month raised its pandemic toll to 428.
Despite the deaths confirmed Thursday, Blue Earth, Sibley and Le Sueur counties have the three lowest COVID-19 death rates in the nine-county region.
Faribault, Brown and Martin counties have the three highest death rates in the region. All nine counties have had at least 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Area counties also combined for 226 newly confirmed cases Thursday. Blue Earth County’s 81 were the most in the region.
The full list of confirmed and probable cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 81
• Nicollet County — 43
• Brown County — 39
• Faribault County — 15
• Le Sueur County — 12
• Waseca County — 10
• Watonwan County — 10
• Martin County — 9
• Sibley County — 7
