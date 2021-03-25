MANKATO — Two south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The deaths occurred in a Waseca County resident and a Watonwan County resident in their mid to late 70s. They were among 16 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,814.
South-central Minnesota has now had 227 deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 15 so far in March.
The region also had 15 COVID-19 deaths in February. November, December and January were the deadliest months during the pandemic, accounting for a combined 127 deaths from the illness.
Waseca County's death was its 20th during the pandemic. Watonwan County has had nine COVID-19 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 88 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, one of the biggest upticks so far in 2021. Blue Earth County's 30 new cases were the most in the region, followed by Brown County's 20.
The only area county without at least one new case Thursday was Watonwan. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 30
- Brown County — 20
- Nicollet County — 12
- Waseca County — 9
- Sibley County — 7
- Faribault County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 2
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.