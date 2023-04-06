MANKATO — Area counties have had about a 62% decline in COVID-19 fatalities so far this year.
Minnesota Department of Health data showed the nine south-central Minnesota counties combined for 29 COVID-19 deaths between Jan. 1-April 1, compared to 77 during the same date range in 2022.
Cases and hospitalizations have trended downward as well so far this year, avoiding the surges seen during previous winters and early springs.
The 93 new cases between March 26-April 1 were the lowest weekly total since March 19-25, 2022. There's likely less testing now that home tests are so widely available, but this week was the third straight with declines.
Of the 29 COVID-19 deaths so far this year, one of them was confirmed in the latest reporting week. The death occurred in Brown County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.