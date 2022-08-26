MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had upticks in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases during the most recent reporting week.
The nine-county region had four newly confirmed deaths between Aug. 14-20, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The previous week had two.
Three of the latest fatalities occurred in Brown County, while one was in Martin County.
The nine-county region's overall pandemic death toll rose to 524, including 19 since June started.
This summer's death toll surpassed summer 2021's toll.
Brown County has had 84 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, compared to Martin County's 67. Their respective death rates per 10,000 residents are similar, ranking third and second highest among the nine counties.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region rose from 17 to 31 during the two most recent reporting weeks. The previous high over the last two months was 23 hospitalizations between July 31-Aug. 6.
Cases this summer have remained elevated above summer 2021's levels, although this was about the time when spikes started happening last year. Much has changed since then, including new variants, booster vaccines and immunity gained through infection, so it's unclear if this fall and winter will be as severe as previous years were.
The 421 new cases between Aug. 14-20 were the highest weekly total since March. It was also an 8.8% increase from the prior week.
Seven of the nine area counties had upticks in cases, including Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. Brown and Waseca counties were the two with case declines.
