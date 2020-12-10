MANKATO — One Blue Earth County resident and two from Brown County died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Thursday was the second straight day the two counties combined for three new COVID deaths. The three deaths confirmed Thursday occurred in residents in their mid to late 80s.
December is now on pace to be the nine-county region's most deadly month yet for COVID.
The nine counties combined for a record 40 COVID deaths in November. Through December's first 10 days, they've combined for 15 deaths.
South-central Minnesota's overall pandemic death toll rose to 125, with 44% of them being confirmed in the last 40 days.
The three latest area deaths were among 89 confirmed statewide Thursday, making it the state's third-most deadly day for COVID during the pandemic. All four of Minnesota's most deadly days for COVID happened within the last two weeks.
The state's overall pandemic death toll is up to 4,198.
Area counties also combined for 142 new cases Thursday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 33
- Brown County — 26
- Waseca County — 24
- Nicollet County — 18
- Martin County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 11
- Faribault County — 7
- Sibley County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
