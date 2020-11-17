MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, continuing the region's grim trend since November began.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident in their early 90s, a Brown County resident in their mid to late 60s and a Sibley County resident in their mid to late 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties have now combined for 82 total COVID deaths during the pandemic, including 13 so far in November.
No previous month had more COVID deaths in its first 17 days. November is well on pace to surpass the most deadly month for COVID in the region so far — September's 16 deaths.
Health officials warn deaths could continue to spike in the wake of statewide surges in cases and hospitalizations. Upticks in deaths typically lag weeks behind new cases and hospitalizations.
The area residents were among 26 deaths reported statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,943 and is on pace to exceed 3,000 by the end of the week.
All nine counties in south-central Minnesota also had multiple new COVID cases confirmed. They combined for 177 new cases.
Having 177 new cases would've been a record-breaking daily uptick as recently as early November. With cases skyrocketing since then, it represents a relatively low figure compared to the last 10 days.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 51
- Nicollet County — 31
- Brown County — 23
- Sibley County — 21
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Watonwan County — 14
- Waseca County — 11
- Martin County — 6
- Faribault County — 2
