MANKATO — Two more south-central Minnesotans died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 235.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 75-79 years old and a Martin County resident between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 22 COVID-19 deaths confirmed across Minnesota on Wednesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,113.
Blue Earth County has had 41 deaths linked to the illness during the pandemic. Martin County has had 31.
COVID-19 deaths have slowed down in the south-central region during April. Nine area counties have seven total COVID-19 deaths in April, after 16 in March.
Case totals were rising earlier in April, but have slowed in recent weeks. The counties did, however, have an uptick in their daily case total Wednesday.
The south-central region combined for 84 new cases, up from 47 Tuesday and 46 Monday. Mondays and Tuesdays often have lower totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Blue Earth County's 34 new cases were the most in the region. Le Sueur, Martin and Brown counties all had at least 10.
Waseca County was the only one in the region without at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 34
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Martin County — 11
- Brown County — 10
- Nicollet County — 9
- Watonwan County — 3
- Sibley County — 2
- Faribault County — 1
