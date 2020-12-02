MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday in south-central Minnesota.
The fatalities in Blue Earth and Martin counties raised the region's pandemic death toll to 111. About 38% of the deaths occurred in the last month as cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed in the region.
The Blue Earth County resident was in their early 70s and the Martin County resident was in their mid to late 70s, according to the health department.
As for new cases confirmed Wednesday, the nine area counties combined for 219. It's a substantial increase from Tuesday's 128 new cases but lower than most other days over the last two weeks.
Blue Earth County's 51 new cases were the most in the region. Nicollet, Le Sueur and Brown counties all had more than 30 cases.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 51
- Nicollet County — 40
- Le Sueur County — 35
- Brown County — 33
- Martin County — 15
- Waseca County — 13
- Watonwan County — 13
- Sibley County — 10
- Faribault County — 9
The deaths in Blue Earth and Martin counties were among 77 confirmed statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,692.
