MANKATO — Three Blue Earth County residents and one Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The deaths raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 179.
Blue Earth County's deaths occurred in residents in their mid to late 60s, early 80s and one person over age 100, while Nicollet County's death occurred in a resident in their early 90s.
Nicollet County has had the most COVID deaths — 35 — among the south-central region's nine counties. Blue Earth County's 32 deaths are third most, behind Brown County's 33.
Blue Earth County has far more people than Brown County, however, making the two counties vastly different in COVID deaths per 10,000 residents.
Blue Earth County has 4.7 COVID deaths per 10,000 residents, the second lowest rate in the region, compared to Brown County's 13 deaths per 10,000 residents, the highest rate in the region. Nicollet County, as the second most populous county in the region, has the third highest rate of deaths per 10,000 residents with 10.2.
Statewide, Minnesota reported another 44 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,572.
Area counties also combined for 81 new cases Thursday. The full list of cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 22
- Faribault County — 16
- Waseca County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Brown County — 8
- Nicollet County — 7
- Sibley County — 4
- Martin County — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.