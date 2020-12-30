MANKATO — Three residents in south-central Minnesota counties died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 55 in December.
The deaths occurred in two Brown County residents in their early 80s and a Faribault County resident in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Brown County's 32 total COVID deaths during the pandemic are more than any other county in south-central Minnesota.
Faribault County has had 11 total COVID deaths. The nine area counties combined for 165 deaths so far with December being the most deadly month yet.
Area counties also combined for 122 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. The uptick was significantly bigger than totals on Monday and Tuesday, which were down due to limited testing and reporting lags over the holiday weekend.
The full list of new cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Waseca County — 29
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Faribault County — 13
- Nicollet County — 9
- Sibley County — 7
- Martin County — 7
- Brown County — 6
- Watonwan County — 2
The three area deaths confirmed Wednesday were among 66 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.