MANKATO — Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Wednesday in south-central Minnesota raised the region's pandemic death toll to 60.
The deaths occurred in a Le Sueur County resident in their mid to late 70s and a Martin County resident in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Despite COVID-19 first being identified in south-central Minnesota nearly seven months ago, half of the region's 60 deaths during the pandemic were confirmed over the last eight weeks.
Martin County has now had 13 deaths linked to COVID, while Le Sueur County has had five. Nicollet County's 17 COVID deaths remain the most in the region.
All but one county in the region, Sibley, also had new COVID cases confirmed Wednesday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — 15
- Le Sueur County — 11
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Martin County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Five
- Brown County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
- Faribault County — Three
Statewide, Wednesday was a grimmer day for COVID compared to the beginning of the week. The deaths in Le Sueur and Martin counties were among 14 across the state.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll now sits at 2,101. The death toll from COVID is already several times higher than even the most severe flu seasons in Minnesota.
