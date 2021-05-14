MANKATO — Two more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The latest fatalities linked to the illness occurred in a Le Sueur County resident between 75-79 years old and a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is up to 239.
The deaths were among nine reported statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,283.
Area counties also combined for 41 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. It was an uptick from Thursday's total and about average for May so far.
Blue Earth County's eight new cases were the most in the region. Le Sueur County's seven were the next most.
All nine south-central counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Watonwan County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.