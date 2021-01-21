MANKATO — Two south-central Minnesota residents were among 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported across the state Thursday.
The two local deaths occurred in a Nicollet County resident in their early 90s and a Le Sueur County resident in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The nine-county region's pandemic death toll rose to 193, while Minnesota's overall toll rose to 6,011.
After a rough start to January, confirmed COVID deaths slowed down in south-central Minnesota this week. The two deaths confirmed Thursday were the first since last weekend, raising January's death toll to 25.
For the state as a whole, it again took less than a month to accumulate another 1,000 COVID deaths. Despite deaths also slowing down recently statewide, January isn't faring much better than December or November.
In addition to the two deaths, area counties combined for 56 newly confirmed COVID cases Thursday. The total is lower than Wednesday's but higher than those seen between Sunday and Tuesday.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 15, followed by Nicollet County's 10. Only Watonwan County didn't have any new cases.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Waseca County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Martin County — 5
- Brown County — 3
- Sibley County — 2
