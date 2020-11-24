MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's deadly month for COVID-19 continued Tuesday with three more deaths confirmed in area counties.
The fatalities include the first officially confirmed COVID death in Faribault County, a resident in their early 60s. In addition, a Le Sueur County resident in their early 80s and a Waseca County resident in their early 70s also died of COVID, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
November has been the nine-county region's most deadly month during the pandemic. Of the 94 confirmed COVID deaths in south-central Minnesota, 25 occurred this month.
The uptick in COVID deaths followed weeks of skyrocketing new case counts and hospitalizations. Tuesday's new case count was relatively low for area counties, although Monday and Tuesday often have lower totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
They combined for 220 total new cases, according to the health department. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 60
- Brown County — 33
- Le Sueur County — 27
- Martin County — 24
- Waseca County — 22
- Nicollet County — 16
- Watonwan County — 13
- Faribault County — 13
- Sibley County — 12
The three deaths in south-central Minnesota were among 38 reported statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,303.
