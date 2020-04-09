MANKATO — Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths jumped by 11 to 50 Thursday, the biggest increase in fatalities since the pandemic began.
The median age for the fatalities is 87 years old with a range between 56 and 100, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
Martin County's four COVID-19 deaths remain the only confirmed fatalities related to the illness in south-central Minnesota, although known cases surpassed 100 Thursday.
The region's nine counties now have 101 total confirmed cases, up from 98 Wednesday. Martin County had one new case, and its 35 are the most in the region.
The other new cases were in Blue Earth and Faribault counties. Blue Earth County's 22 confirmed cases are the second most in south-central Minnesota, followed by Le Sueur County's 20.
Statewide cases rose from 1,154 to 1,242. About half of the people with positive cases no longer need to be isolated.
Another 145 people were hospitalized as of Thursday morning, with 63 in intensive care units.
COVID-19 deaths were expected to rise after new guidelines from the National Center for Health Statistics asked examiners to report the illness as a "probable" or "presumed" contributor to death in certain cases when a definite diagnosis can't be made. Limited supplies prevent every person from being tested for the illness, so certifiers now use their best clinical judgment to determine if COVID-19 infection was likely in deaths not traced to other underlying conditions.
