MANKATO — Minnesota's number of COVID-19 deaths and cases shot up Friday, marking the state's deadliest day yet during the pandemic.
Another 17 fatalities linked to the illness bring the state's total to 111. Confirmed cases rose by 159 for 2,071 total.
A Nicollet County resident was among those who died, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, bringing the county's total to two.
South-central Minnesota's confirmed cases otherwise remained fairly level at 110. Martin, Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties account for 84 of the cases.
Apart from Nicollet County's two deaths, Martin County's four fatalities are the only reported in the region so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.