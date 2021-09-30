MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident's death from COVID-19 was the 16th confirmed in the region this month.
September's COVID-19 death toll is the highest in south-central Minnesota since March, which also had 16. The latest fatality occurred in a resident between 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll rose to 49, tied with Nicollet County for the most in the region. The south-central region's nine counties have had 279 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The area death was among 13 confirmed statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,153.
Area counties also combined for 136 new cases. It was an increase from the previous Thursday's 103 cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 23
- Brown County — 20
- Faribault County — 20
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Waseca County — 17
- Martin County — 16
- Nicollet County — 13
- Sibley County — 6
- Watonwan County — 3
This story will be updated.
