MANKATO — COVID-19 and influenza hospitalization levels have stayed low since the new year started, avoiding the spikes of previous years.
South-central Minnesota hasn't had more than 21 weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19 so far in 2023. The number dipped to five during the most recent reporting week from April 2-8, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
COVID-19 cases and deaths also have remained far lower this year compared to 2021 and 2022. Area counties combined for zero fatalities from the illness last week.
The 2022-2023 flu season, meanwhile, roared to a start in the fall before dwindling in December and continuing to slide in 2023. This influenza season was still more severe than the previous two, but milder than pre-pandemic seasons in 2019-2020 and 2017-2018.
Minnesota has had 3,276 flu hospitalizations this season, compared to 6,446 in 2017-2018 and 4,022 in 2019-2020.
