MANKATO — Though several state Republican senators have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks, no local state senator has tested positive for the virus. Yet lawmakers from both sides say the discussion around COVID-19 is becoming too politicized.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he hasn't tested positive for the virus this year and has felt in fine shape since a Nov. 5 post-election caucus meeting and a victory dinner for Senate Republicans with more than 100 in attendance. Draheim said he's taken plenty of precautions, including wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance from others, for the past several months.
Yet Draheim said he was disappointed in DFL leaders and Gov. Tim Walz for publicly lambasting the Senate GOP after it was revealed staffers sent a memo out to senators and GOP workers last week informing them of several people who had contracted the virus.
"For them to go out in the media and politicize this is just awful," Draheim said. "You should be more worried about people's health."
Draheim said he never received the memo in question because he didn't have contact with any of the people who may have been infected. In addition, he said the outcry among the DFL was largely overblown as many staffers and workers at the Capitol aren't in the building during working hours.
"Almost every day I come up I see maybe two workers," he said. "It's like a ghost town there now."
Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, said Monday she was feeling great recently but declined to comment on the Senate GOP's recent virus outbreak.
At issue is whether GOP senators and staff should have publicly disclosed the recent virus cases. As of Monday afternoon, Republican Sens. Dave Senjem, Paul T. Anderson, and Jerry Relph have all publicly revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, also revealed Sunday he had tested positive for COVID.
Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent called on Gazelka to resign from his post as majority leader Sunday in response, arguing he had mishandled the outbreak among GOPers by not informing the DFL or nonpartisan staff of the recent diagnoses.
Some DFL lawmakers have tested positive for COVID as well in recent months, as Rep. Fue Lee, of Minneapolis, and his family were diagnosed in August but didn't reveal they tested positive until the following month. Sen. Dan Sparks, of Austin, and Rep. Rena Moran, of St. Paul, also contracted the coronavirus.
Yet Democratic lawmakers say the Senate GOP had a responsibility to inform people if several Republicans became sick in such a short time frame.
"I think we want workplace safety for every Minnesotan and that includes the Senate," Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nick Frentz said. "I'm not cheering for anyone to get COVID. We should try to prevent the spread and that should apply to anyone who gets COVID."
Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he supported Kent but was more concerned about the distrust the Senate GOP's actions caused. He worried the lack of communication and the subsequent DFL reaction would hurt efforts to get over partisan gridlock as the Legislature heads into the 2021 regular session.
"If it's worth doing a memo to GOP senators and staff telling them to stay away, it's worth telling everybody," Frentz said.
Draheim and Frentz agreed Minnesota needs to focus more on halting the virus spread.
Draheim said he'd like to see more efforts toward protecting hospital workers and vulnerable people in long-term care facilities.
Frentz said he'd like to see more cooperation among Minnesotans with state guidelines and regulations.
