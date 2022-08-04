MANKATO — What was trending toward being a more seasonal illness a year ago mutated into a persistently elevated version of COVID-19 this summer.
New cases stayed about level in the south-central region between July 24-30, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health, rising by 1.6% compared to the prior week’s total.
But the nine area counties combined for 387 new cases last week, compared to only 94 during the same date range in 2021.
Case levels hit rock bottom in summer 2021, offering hope that the illness would settle into a similar seasonal pattern as influenza. Flu season traditionally stretches from the fall to spring with next to no cases over the summer.
New COVID-19 variants emerging during the second half of 2021 proved more contagious than what was spreading at low levels earlier that summer. Case levels have still followed a relatively seasonal pattern since then, but the lows have been far more elevated than they were a year ago.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates are also higher now than they were a year ago. Intensive-care unit rates are up to a lesser degree at least, suggesting the treatments now available are helping avoid more worst-case scenarios.
Even apart from the more than 1 million documented COVID-19 deaths nationwide and 12,978 fatalities in Minnesota, a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office detailed the illnesses’ other wide-reaching impacts.
The report estimated between 7.7 million to 23 million Americans have developed “Long COVID” marked by symptoms persisting for weeks or months after infection. At any given time, the report states, roughly 1 million people are out of the workforce due to the condition.
As the new BA.5 variant circulates, the latest metrics nationwide and in south-central Minnesota don’t suggest cases will markedly improve soon. Mayo Clinic’s 14-day case forecasts continue to show area counties trending toward upticks.
Blue Earth County’s case counts did drop from 119 to 102 over the two most recent reporting weeks, while Nicollet County stayed level at 44 and Sibley County had a decrease from 23 to 17. The other six area counties had upticks in cases, however, fueling the slight regionwide increase.
The persistent case spread comes despite Minnesota being in a better current position than the vast majority of other states.
About 42% of U.S. counties had high COVID-19 transmission levels last week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking data — high transmission areas prompt recommendations for masking indoors. This week the percentage rose to 46%.
Minnesota’s number of counties with high transmission levels stayed the same week over week. Only seven counties, about 8% of the state, are in high-transmission territory.
Light to moderate increases in transmission levels appear likely in the near future based on the latest metrics, said local COVID-19 data analyst Derek J. Wingert. The hope is any increases are gradual, especially as Minnesota approaches the fall.
“Minnesota seems to be holding on a bit longer compared to the rest of the country, but that being said, it is gradually ever so gradually moving toward high numbers,” he said.
Martin County was again among the seven Minnesota counties with high-transmission levels, seeing an increase from 42 to 49 new cases.
