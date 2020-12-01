MANKATO — Hospitals in Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota region had another rise in COVID-19 patients during the last week.
The latest uptick comes as health care facilities continue to be strained by surges of cases from November. Minnesota Department of Health data show there were only five available intensive care beds in a region including counties along the Iowa border, the Mankato area and surrounding counties, and Meeker County to the north.
Mayo Health System hospitals in Mankato, Waseca, St. James, Fairmont and New Prague had a combined 51 COVID patients as of Monday afternoon, up from 42 about a week ago.
Dr. Amy Williams, executive dean of Mayo Clinic Practice, shared the latest numbers during a briefing with reporters Tuesday. While total COVID hospitalizations rose in Mayo's southwest Minnesota region, the number of COVID patients in need of intensive care dropped from 10 to six during the same time period.
Mayo facilities in the Midwest are anticipating another potential spike in hospitalizations in the weeks following Thanksgiving, Williams said. The uptick could begin as soon as the end of next week, and hospitals are preparing for it.
“It’s a constant management,” Williams said. “Every day all of our hospitals are going through this. There are hurdles throughout the day.”
Hospital admissions also hit a new seven-day average high statewide Tuesday, ending the run of lower numbers from the past couple of days. Tuesday was only the fifth day during the pandemic with more than 300 hospital admissions statewide.
“We do remain in a very critical stage of the pandemic,” said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We are still in for some very challenging weeks ahead in terms of hospital capacity.”
Like other health care organizations, Mayo facilities continue to operate despite being down a segment of workers for COVID reasons. Staff absences decreased this week, Williams said, but the 1,234 staff members in the Midwest who have work restrictions related to COVID exposures or diagnoses remain a significant concern.
In a separate media briefing organized Tuesday, Mayo health workers shared their experiences caring for COVID patients. One of the workers, Amy Spitzner, is originally from St. James and works as a critical care nurse in the primary ICU for COVID patients at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The St. James native described working during the pandemic as feeling like a “never-ending hill” to climb with more and more patients needing care. She’s been a nurse for nearly 10 years, five of them at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“This right now is a time I’ve never experienced before in my life,” she said. “I’ve never seen it like this, and I hope this surge ends soon.”
While she’s proud of her work, she said it’s difficult not seeing family back home — they canceled their Thanksgiving gathering. Her work involves helping COVID patients see their families through Zoom calls.
“We’re trying to lift the spirits of everyone during this dark time,” she said.
If people could see for themselves what she and her coworkers are dealing with, she added, they’d think twice about not wearing masks. She expressed frustration at people who still claim the pandemic is a hoax.
“We see firsthand how sick the patients are getting from this virus,” she said. “It’s really tough having people say it’s not real.”
Williams continued to stress the importance of masks and social distancing during her call Tuesday. Recent studies further back up earlier findings about the effectiveness of masks in reducing spread.
Mayo Clinic researchers found both paper medical masks and two-layer cloth masks were effective in reducing droplet transmission. Two people being masked and social distancing at 6 feet, they determined, resulted in a less than .5% exposure risk.
Their study came on the tail of a recent brief published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention citing seven different studies confirming the benefits of universal masking. The various studies looked at masking in a hospital system setting, different U.S. states, a German city, and the U.S. and Canada nationally, with all demonstrating that “following directives from organizational and political leadership for universal masking, new infections fell significantly.”
In addition, two of the studies along with a data analysis from 200 countries including the U.S. found masks were linked to a reduction in COVID mortalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.