MANKATO — Hospitals in southern Minnesota are seeing younger COVID-19 patients being admitted in recent days as test positivity rates remain high in the region and state.
Recent hospital data statewide showed the majority of patients being admitted for COVID-19 were younger than 60. About one-fifth were younger than 40, a marked difference from the older populations being hospitalized for most of the pandemic.
The trend of younger patients is also happening at hospitals in Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota region, said Dr. Gokhan Anil, regional chair of clinical practice.
“The virus itself is alive and well in our communities,” he said. “There are different variants that are more virulent and we want to bring that to folks’ attention that it’s still an issue.”
The health system’s southwest Minnesota region, which includes Mankato, had its highest daily positivity rate Wednesday than any previous day over the last three months. About 13.8% of the patients tested at the health system’s facilities in the region had positive results, Anil said.
Positivity rates are a leading indicator for determining whether case spread is under control, he said. A rate of 5% or less is considered manageable.
South-central Minnesota — the nine-county region including Blue Earth County — was above 5% for three of the four weeks between March 10-April 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly testing and case reports. The rate derived from this week’s report dipped down from 7.1% to 4.1%, although there’s more uncertainty than usual with both numbers.
Last week’s testing numbers in the department’s weekly report were lower than what the agency’s daily totals indicated. Cases did match up, so a slight rise in positivity rates from 6.9% to 7.1% could’ve easily been a slight decrease when factoring in the unaccounted for tests.
This week, essentially the opposite happened. Testing numbers were much higher in the weekly report than the daily reports showed despite cases matching, indicating the 4.1% rate is lower than it would’ve been if actual testing levels were lower.
“I would say that some ambiguity in the test count data in the reports makes it hard to develop a clear picture,” said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
Testing levels have otherwise tracked more closely between the weekly and daily reports in 2021. Using the weekly plus daily test and case reports from the state and the weekly reports from the federal government, he said it seems likely the change in positivity rates this week wasn’t particularly big overall.
“Maybe there was a very slight improvement,” he said. “But (how much) would have a lot to do with testing.”
More clearly — because cases did match between the state's weekly and daily reports — case counts seem to be rising per capita in more populous counties for both south-central Minnesota and statewide than in more rural counties. The counties with the highest number of new cases per 10,000 residents statewide this week were all in the Twin Cities metro area.
Blue Earth County had the 14th most new cases per 10,000 residents this week among Minnesota’s counties. It’s by far the most populous county in the south-central region.
Watonwan County, with one of the lowest populations in south-central Minnesota, had the 17th fewest new cases per 10,000 residents in the state.
“The more populous areas are the ones still seeing increases, but the more rural ones are the ones that seem to be improving a bit,” Wingert said.
As case counts and positivity rates remain high statewide, vaccination progress could help Minnesota avoid the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths seen in late 2020. Hospitalizations trending younger lately makes sense given the high number of older Minnesotans who’re already been completely vaccinated.
Current hospitalization totals statewide are higher than at any point since January. The state reported 699 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 168 who needed intensive care.
Non-ICU admissions are up 35% over the past two weeks alone. ICU admissions, meanwhile, are up 20% over the same period.
Younger people are less likely to experience the worst effects of the disease, but some do end up being hospitalized and dying. One of Anil’s concerns now is that many younger people with comorbidities who have COVID-19 are declining monoclonal antibody treatment when Mayo Clinic Health System offers it to them.
The treatment was initially available to older patients but is now open to anyone 12 and up with certain risk factors, including diabetes, obesity and hypertension. When started early after a COVID-19 diagnosis, monoclonal antibody treatment significantly reduces the need for hospitalizations.
“We’re also seeing a lot of declination from our younger patients in their 30s and 40s,” Anil said. “I think there’s sometimes the misinformation that because they’re young it’s not going to impact them.”
Patients with pre-existing risk factors could later need to be hospitalized. By then, it’s too late to start monoclonal antibody treatment.
The treatment, vaccine and testing are among the multiple tools needed to beat COVID-19, Anil said. Behaviors, as in people doing their part to avoid further spread, are just as important.
While Anil is optimistic vaccines and treatments will help hospitals avoid the crunch experienced n late 2020, he said Mayo Clinic Health System will be closely monitoring hospitalization numbers in the region.
“We’ve not overcome this,” he said. “We still have more months to go, and if we don’t take some of these things seriously, we might be in a worse position that we don’t need to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.