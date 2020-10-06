MANKATO — COVID-19 hospitalizations have ticked up in Blue Earth County over the last week.
The county reached zero current hospitalizations for COVID in late September but had eight as of Monday and five as of Tuesday, according to Blue Earth County Public Health.
The weekly rise came a few weeks after the county's positivity rate spiked in early September.
New cases and positivity rates have been relatively lower in the county since then. Upticks in hospitalizations and deaths typically lag weeks behind spikes in cases.
Blue Earth County also had eight new COVID cases confirmed Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. All but Sibley County had newly confirmed cases among counties in south-central Minnesota.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Martin County — Seven
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Brown County — Three
- Waseca County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday confirmed another 954 cases of COVID-19, part of a weeklong trend of daily counts near or above 1,000. Tuesday’s numbers, though, stayed high despite relatively low testing levels.
The newest numbers come following five consecutive days when average new cases topped 1,000. The trend line of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains at a record high in the pandemic.
The combination of high confirmed cases with low testing made for a positive test rate of more than 7% in Tuesday’s data. While a single data point isn’t necessarily cause for worry, officials watch that positive test percentage closely and get concerned by trends that push the results above 5%.
Four more deaths reported Tuesday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,087. Among those who’ve died, about 71% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
Hospitalization and intensive care admissions are still elevated but are down from last week’s peak. On Monday, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there were 367 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s higher than in August when daily counts averaged about 300 patients, and also up from the first half of September.
