MANKATO — COVID-19 hospitalizations have ticked up in Blue Earth County over the last week.
The county reached zero current hospitalizations for COVID in late September but had eight as of Monday, according to Blue Earth County Public Health.
The rise came a few weeks after the county's positivity rate spiked in early September.
New cases and positivity rates have been relatively lower in the county since then. Upticks in hospitalizations and deaths typically lag weeks behind spikes in cases.
Blue Earth County also had eight new COVID cases confirmed Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. All but Sibley County had newly confirmed cases among counties in south-central Minnesota.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Martin County — Seven
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Brown County — Three
- Waseca County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Faribault County — One
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose by four to reach 2,087 Tuesday. The state has had single-digit increases in COVID deaths over the last three days, after the previous four days had double-digit death tolls.
