Minnesota saw its greatest one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday but the number of deaths dropped.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 847 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 19,845.
Ten more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 852. State officials had reported 33 deaths on Friday, and 32 the day before.
No additional deaths were reported in south-central Minnesota Saturday. The regional number of reported cases stands at 443. The seven new cases reported Saturday is the lowest number since last Saturday.
Two new cases were reported in both Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties. Nicollet, Waseca and Watonwan counties each reported one new case.
Cases have leveled off in Martin County, which has been the regional hot spot. Only one new case has been recorded since Tuesday.
Over 8,500 more people have been tested across Minnesota — the second largest number to date, according to Saturday's report. Testing numbers likely will remain strong over the holiday weekend as free testing is being offered at six National Guard armories, including in St. James and Faribault.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease reached a new high Saturday at 568. The number of people being treated in ICUs dropped to 215, down from 233 on Friday.
Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday. Walz is expected to discuss federal guidance for how churches can reopen. Click here to watch the press conference.
