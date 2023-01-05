MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's decline in COVID-19 cases continued as 2022 wound to a close, while influenza followed the same downward pattern statewide.
The nine south-central counties combined for 156 new cases between Dec. 25-31, according to Minnesota Department of Health data, a 3.1% decline from the previous week. It was the fourth straight week of falling case counts.
COVID-19 hospitalization levels show no signs of spiking in the region, going from 16 to 19 to 16 over the three most recent reporting weeks. Cases and hospitalizations were surging around this time a year ago.
Two area residents, one in Blue Earth County and one in Le Sueur County, died of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
The region's pandemic death toll rose to 565, although this fall and winter have been much less deadly compared to the same periods in 2021 and 2020.
After a roaring start, Minnesota influenza season settled down to end 2022. The latest hospitalization numbers from the illness are now within range of other seasons within the last five years.
This flu season, however, remains on track to be one of the most severe in recent years. Minnesota has had 2,968 hospitalizations from the flu this season, including 100 in the south-central region.
Since 2017, only the 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 seasons had more hospitalizations than this season, despite this season having several months remaining.
