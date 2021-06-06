Waking up with a nasty headache was the norm for Jeff Ford months after he tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020.
“The best way I could describe it is it was kind of like having a hangover,” he said.
As with a hangover, he’d drink as much water as he could. No matter how much he got down, though, it wasn’t enough.
By the time his headaches started to feel better in the afternoon, Ford often needed a nap because of how exhausted he felt. Getting through his days as a college math instructor was harder, so was playing the drums at home.
His energy just wasn’t there like it was before COVID-19. And the situation continued for about six months.
Ford, a St. Peter resident, was one of the “long-haulers” who experienced lingering symptoms from COVID-19 long after his initial diagnosis.
Some people get COVID-19 but suffer no symptoms, others die from it, and then there are the many people in between like Ford. The newness of COVID-19 means research into why so many people experience long-haul symptoms is still in its early stages.
Research into how many people are dealing with it is further along. One study by researchers at the Stanford School of Medicine found more than 70% of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 had some form of symptoms months after recovering from the disease’s initial phase.
“Recovering” might sound like a strong word to people who made it through the initial post-diagnosis phase but continue to feel out of it. Ford remembers making peace with his condition possibly just being “how I am now.”
“You just kind of have to be zen about stuff like that,” he said, adding he’s had to do the same with chronic back pain.
Long COVID, a name for the lingering effects of the illness, is also fairly common among mild cases and people who never had symptoms to begin with. Symptoms range from brain fog to fatigue to loss of taste and smell.
Darrin Braam, another area resident, was still dealing with long-term symptoms in late April after first getting COVID-19 in December.
“I’m still recovering,” he said after getting his first vaccine dose in Mankato. “Shortness of breath, brain being foggy, ringing in the ears and fatigue.”
He had to switch to part-time contract work delivering papers for The Free Press because of his symptoms, he said.
Neither Braam nor Ford are in the highest risk age groups for COVID-19, roughly 65 years and older. Being younger, though, doesn’t seem to help as much in preventing long-term symptoms.
Lingering symptoms even seem to be more common in younger to middle-age adults, said Dr. Katie Anderson, COVID-19 lead physician at Mankato Clinic.
She cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research finding about 30% of adults with COVID-19 still experience symptoms after six months, with many of the people not having severe cases to start.
Treatment options for COVID-19 long-haulers are limited at this point. It’s a frustrating proposition for normally active people who can’t catch enough breath to get back to what they love doing.
Anderson said treatment is mainly about supporting those patients and making sure they know most long-term symptoms have eventually subsided.
“That’s the encouraging thing is most people do fully recover,” she said.
For physicians seeing COVID-19 patients, the newness of the illness and its long-term impacts require being on top of the latest developments more than ever.
“We’re all learning,” Anderson said. “It’s new for us as physicians as well, and sometimes we don’t have exact answers because there’s so much we’re still learning about it.”
Vaccines at least offer hope more people won’t become long-haulers.
“The only way to prevent the long-hauler symptoms is to not get COVID-19 in the first place,” Anderson said. “So we encourage vaccinations.”
Ford was eager to get vaccinated as he dealt with his long-haul symptoms. A visiting assistant professor of mathematics at Gustavus Adolphus College for the last five years, he said he understands how public health works and the important role vaccines have in it.
He already saw getting vaccinated as part of being a responsible member of society, but it also ended up having a game-changing effect on his condition. At first he had the common immune response, fever and chills for about 48 hours after his second dose this spring.
Then he felt fine for just about the first time since the previous fall.
“I’ve felt completely back to normal,” he said. “I don’t have the muscle cramps, and no headaches.”
A survey of people with long COVID by the advocacy group LongCovidSOS found about 56.7% of respondents reported an improvement in their symptoms after getting vaccinated.
About 24.6% remained the same and 18.7% got worse.
Ford is thankful the vaccine helped him. He also feels fortunate he didn’t have it worse during those six months, a time when more than 150 people in south-central Minnesota died of COVID-19.
“I feel like I had it pretty easy in the grand scheme of things,” he said. “I was less effective as a person, but I could put on my smile, have a coffee and give my students a good experience.”
Yet there were many days where he had to pause class due to all the water he had to drink. Getting through a class also wasn’t always easy with that level of fatigue.
And then there were the days, as a math researcher, he couldn’t quite dive as deep into an advanced concept as he was used to doing.
Post-vaccine and post brain fog, he’s able to do it again. Where he’d feel fatigued playing the drums a few months back, he’s now regained his energy for it.
He said he’s looking forward to playing live music again with his band, Donner Party, this summer. And his message for people about his experience is fairly simple: Get vaccinated.
“The same stuff all the doctors keep telling us — it’s not the flu,” he said. “If we want to keep the liberties we’ve been able to get back to, the people who are hesitant about the vaccine need to get it.”
