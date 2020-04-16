MANKATO — The Mankato City Council should be prepared for some very bad revenue projections and difficult spending cuts when forging a municipal budget for 2020, City Manager Pat Hentges is warning.
With the economy in a steep COVID-19-related decline, the council will need to start early in facing up to the looming fiscal challenges — probably with a daylong retreat in about two months, according to Hentges.
"I think it's more critical this year that we do a retreat in advance of the budget," he said during a Zoom meeting this week. "I can tell you, like all cities around the country, we're going to have some considerable challenges."
For the next 60 days, city staff will be doing revenue and spending projections for various scenarios in how the pandemic impacts the economy.
"You're really going to need to look at flattening the organization, looking at some pretty substantial payroll and benefit reductions. That can come in the form of salary freezes, reductions, reshaping those (benefit) packages."
And the city will need to consider restructuring to focus almost exclusively on core services, delaying some of the strategic initiatives the council was otherwise hoping to undertake in the next year.
Those discussions will be focused on the 2021 budget, which the council typically shapes in the late summer and fall before giving final approval in December. But even the current budget looks uncertain, Hentges said.
Sales tax proceeds are plunging, other city revenue — ranging from liquor licenses to various permit fees — are falling, and there's a possibility that property tax payments could be delayed.
Hentges laid out the effects of the statewide stay-at-home order and the impact of the broader economic decline on sales tax revenue. The city typically gets about $6 million from its half-percent local-option sales tax and its half-percent tax on food and drinks sold in bars and restaurants.
About a quarter of the revenue comes from the hospitality industry.
"That's about $1.5 million. And that's restaurants, bars, hotels," he said. "... For certain, there's basically no revenue for the past month and a half, and that's going to have an impact. And then we don't know how long (continued restrictions on hospitality businesses) are going to occur into the year. Is it 50% of that — are we only going to get $750,000? Are we only going to get $500,000? What does that (new) normal look like."
Other sales-tax-generating parts of the economy also are suffering to various degrees. About $1.5 million in revenue typically comes from construction activity such as lumber purchases and sales at home improvement stores. Building permits for the first three months of 2020 suggest that a fair amount of construction is still going to occur this summer and fall, but the number of permits has been dropping recently, he said.
The remaining source of sales tax revenue comes from purchases that could be severely hampered by rising unemployment or wage reductions that come with a recession.
"The other half, roughly $3 million, is discretionary sales tax spending — you know, appliances, furniture, automobile-related items, automobiles, discretionary products outside of clothes," he said.
Other municipal revenue also is taking a hit.
The city has postponed collections of payments on liquor licenses because bars and restaurants, ordered closed on March 17 by Gov. Tim Walz for everything but take-out and delivery service of meals, aren't selling alcohol. The council still needs to decide how much of a discount to provide on those licenses, which total thousands of dollars each year for each license holder, when bars and restaurants reopen.
If construction declines, there will be less money coming in from building permits. And the city has offered to work with residents who have lost their jobs and can't afford to pay garbage, water, sewer and other municipal bills. It is doing the same for entrepreneurs who have small-business loans through the city.
Council member Karen Foreman wondered about the repercussions if the governor and Legislature decide to delay the first-half property tax payments typically due May 15.
"Can we cash flow that?" Foreman asked.
It would be difficult, Hentges said, noting that summer is typically a low point in cash on hand for the city. A heavy street construction schedule means bills are coming in from contractors, and the state aid that helps support municipal services mostly arrives late in the year.
"It would be a dramatic impact," he said. "That on top of the gradual slowing of other revenues in the city — like utility payments, like liquor licenses, the slowing down of building permits — would put us in a very tight cash situation whereby we would be borrowing or pooling more money from other funds."
There was one silver lining for the city, albeit a fairly dim one in light of the other financial problems. The city was set to go to the bond market March 23 to borrow nearly $6 million to finance 2019 street projects just as the pandemic was sending stocks into a deep tailspin. The chaotic situation prompted the city to negotiate a direct sale of $5.9 million in bonds to JP Morgan Chase, which was apparently very interested in a safe location to store money. The investment banking firm agreed to an interest rate of just 1.17 percent for the 10-year bonds.
Hentges commended Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms and other city staff "for the negotiation of what I consider to be probably a 50-year low in the interest rates."
"That will help the city's debt-service fund with that significantly low interest rate," said Zelms, adding that the city may look to sell bonds for this year's street construction months earlier than it traditionally does to take advantage of the low rates.
Hentges hopes there might be at least some additional good news by the time the council holds its budget retreat in two months. But he clearly expects the bad news to dominate.
"We hope we'll see a little bit of light at the end of the 60-day tunnel," he said. "And then we move into very tough discussions that we're going to have to have going into the fall, and we're going to need all six months (of the second half of the year) to be able to ready our organization and city for those — which I think will be deep and drastic changes."
He told the council it should be prepared to close some meetings to the public to discuss labor negotiations with unions, which represent about half of the city's workforce, and to discuss other potential personnel decisions.
Hentges, who is approaching retirement age after a quarter century as city manager, seemed to hint at a possible personnel decision that could reduce municipal salary costs, stating that one decision will be "whether the council is wise in terms of renewing any contracts from a city management standpoint."
