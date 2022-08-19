MANKATO — South-central Minnesota continues to have higher COVID-19 death and case counts compared to a year ago.
The nine-county region combined for two newly confirmed deaths and 387 cases during the most recent reporting week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The same date range during 2021 had 308 cases.
This summer has had 15 confirmed deaths from the contagious illness among area residents between June and Aug. 13, compared to 10 during the same date range in 2021.
The latest two fatalities occurred in Nicollet and Martin counties. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 520, while Minnesota's statewide toll is 13,044.
Case counts, while higher than a year ago, plateaued last week, albeit an elevated plateau. The 387 cases were a slight decline from the 391 during the prior week.
Transmission levels of the illness have come in waves during the pandemic, rising in the autumn and winter and falling in the summers. Unfortunately, this summer's portion of the wave never dropped down as far as it did last year.
If this autumn brings an uptick like previous falls did, case levels will be starting from a higher baseline than they did before the previous worst surges of the pandemic. With mitigation strategies largely abandoned outside of clinics and hospitals, the hope is new variants are less severe and vaccinations and treatments will lessen the consequences if they're not.
As cases stay elevated, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on county transmission showed south-central Minnesota trended into higher-risk range this week. No area counties were within high-transmission territory last week, but Faribault and Martin counties are this week.
High-transmission levels prompt mask recommendations in public areas and heightened caution for people at particular risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Martin and Faribault counties actually had slight declines in cases between Aug. 7-13 in the health department's update, but CDC tracking data measures a slightly more recent weekly timeframe.
Statewide, case, hospitalization and death rates all remain higher now than they were a year ago. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the south-central region have bounced up and down each week over the last month, with the number declining from 23 to 17 most recently.
