MANKATO — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in south-central Minnesota as the fall approaches and new vaccine boosters arrive.
The nine area counties combined for 269 confirmed cases between Aug. 28-Sept. 3, according to Minnesota Department of Health data, a 28% decrease from the previous week. Hospitalizations dropped over the same period from 19 to seven regionwide.
After remaining elevated above 2021 levels for most of this summer, cases are now significantly lower than they were a year ago.
Cases started to steeply rise around this time in 2021, leading to the deadliest pandemic stretch yet in late 2021 and early 2022. A similar rise hasn’t occurred yet, as this was the second straight week with decreases.
The region's downticks align with what's happening statewide. New wastewater data, a leading indicator in tracking pandemic trends, showed declines in every region in the state, said Derek J. Wingert, a local COVID-19 data analyst.
“This is really quite encouraging because we know when we enter the fall usually we start to see either some bumps or in some cases the start of really nasty stuff," he said.
"But in this case the fact that we’ve gotten things to more manageable levels and we don’t appear to have any new variants waiting in the wings this time gives some hope that there won’t be all that much of a bump this fall."
A milder winter season would be a change from the seasonal surges seen in 2020 and 2021.
Compared to case and hospitalizations, COVID-19 death trends aren’t as encouraging. The south-central region had three more fatalities from the illness between Aug. 28-Sept. 3, raising its pandemic death toll to 530.
Two of the latest deaths occurred in Blue Earth County, while one occurred in Martin County.
Year-to-date COVID-19 death counts are higher so far in 2022 than they were in 2021. A total of 111 residents in area counties died from the illness in 2022 as of Sept. 3, compared to 95 during the same date ranges in 2021.
Despite the two fatalities during the latest available data week, Blue Earth County continues to have the lowest COVID-19 death rate among the nine area counties. It’s had 107 confirmed deaths, or about 16 per 10,000 residents.
Martin County’s death was its 68th since the pandemic began. It has the second highest death rate in the region at about 34 per 10,000 residents.
For cases, all but two area counties had drops during the latest reporting week. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties had 25% and 35% declines, respectively.
Le Sueur County's new case rate was the fourth lowest in the state. Waseca County's was the 10th lowest.
The only counties without case declines this week were Sibley, which had a modest increase from 19 to 21 new cases, and Watonwan, which had 12 cases during each of the last two weeks.
